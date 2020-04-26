Holly Willoughby is renowned for her sense of style and has an incredible collection of clothes. And with so many brands wanting to dress her, the This Morning star has accumulated plenty of outfits over the years. However, the 38-year-old has a clever way of making sure her wardrobe doesn't get too cluttered at home, which she revealed to stylist Trinny Woodall during a recent episode of This Morning. The mother-of-three said to Trinny, who was giving advice to viewers on clearing out their wardrobes: "Trinny there is a tip that isn't there when you put all your coat hangers facing the wrong way and then after a couple of months, you can see which items you've taken out and put back the right way. Then you have a visual of what you have worn and what you haven't worn."

VIDEO: Holly Willoughby's style evolution over the years will blow your mind

Holly Willoughby revealed how she organises her wardrobe at home

Trinny was pretty impressed with Holly's hack, telling the Celebrity Juice star: "Holly, I have never heard that before, that's genius!" The mother-of-three has learnt a lot of tricks over time from her stylist, Angie Smith. Holly previously spoke to HELLO! about her style, revealing that her stylist had completely "changed her life" after introducing her to a wardrobe staple - high-waisted trousers. She said: "I was introduced to a high-waisted trouser with a bit of elastic in it and it literately changed my life and my wardrobe. I could wear shirts tucked in and I was like wow, and I love it and things like that I would never have done, had I not been pushed in that direction."

The This Morning star is self-isolating at home with her husband Dan Baldwin and their three children

Holly has plenty of time to organise her wardrobe – and the rest of her house – at the moment during the lockdown. The TV presenter lives with husband Dan Baldwin and their three children, Harry, ten, Belle, eight, and Chester, five. The family celebrated Belle's birthday in quarantine earlier in the month and marked the special occasion with a homemade ice cream cake, that Holly and her daughter had made together. The star has been opening up about her family's experiences self-isolating on This Morning, including her children's home-schooling journey.

The doting mum revealed that when it comes to learning, she asks her kids to show her how they've been taught, reversing the roles and turning them into teachers. The presenter also accidentally let slip on This Morning last week that she hadn't told her children that it was the Easter holidays so that they could continue doing their school work during the week – before realising that they were probably watching her on TV and that she had given the game away.

