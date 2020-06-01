Holly Willoughby just made a stunning return to This Morning in this sunshine yellow dress

Fiona Ward
Holly Willoughby looked gorgeous as she returned to present This Morning after her half-term break! See her gorgeous yellow floral dress from Ghost
Holly Willoughby was back at work to host This Morning on Monday after spending the half-term week at home with her family - and true to form, she looked absolutely gorgeous. Wearing another floral dress from one of her go-to brands, Ghost, she chose a sunshine yellow shade for her on-screen return - and we bet fans will be rushing to get their hands on the silky midi frock!
Tiggy dress, £120, Ghost
Sharing her outfit on Instagram as usual, the star wrote: "Morning Monday... we are back. Hope you are ok? Stay safe with us... 10am @thismorning. Dress by @ghostfashion."
Holly's pick is Ghost's 'Tiggy' dress, which costs £120 and is made in a satiny crepe material - with a sweet contrast collar and high-low hemline. While the presenter teamed hers with her favourite Gianvito Rossi heels, we reckon it would look just as gorgeous dressed down with white trainers.
Holly looked gorgeous in her yellow dress
As usual, Holly's fans were quick to post their compliments on her latest look, as well as welcome her back to the show. "Love the dress - stunning. Nice to see you back," one wrote, while another added: "A very sunny, summery dress for a gorgeous lady."
No doubt the presenter has enjoyed her week at home with her three children and husband Dan Baldwin, though she couldn't stay away from her close friend and co-star Phillip Schofield for too long! It was revealed that she and Dan joined Phillip's family for a murder mystery over Zoom on Friday, after his daughter Ruby shared a snap on her Instagram Stories. We wonder what Holly wore to get in character?
