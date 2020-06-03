We can totally see Kate Middleton in this H&M chiffon dress If you want to steal the Duchess of Cambridge's style for a cut price, this is perfect for you

Royal style fans are more than aware that Kate Middleton is quite partial to a bit of chiffon. Frothy floaty layers in pastel shades is one of her go-to looks – and she wears it so well. Some of her most iconic looks have been pleated chiffon – who can forget that gorgeous lilac Alexander Mc Queen number she wore for her LA BAFTAs dinner with Prince William? So when we spotted this pink chiffon number in H&M, we can perfectly imagine the mum of three rocking it at a royal engagement this summer.

Pleated Chiffon Dress, 34.99, H&M

While Kate’s frocks usually come with a hefty price tags stretching into the thousands, this pretty calf-length number will only set you back £34.99. It features a luxe satin lining, concealed buttons at the front as well as concealed elastication and a detachable tie belt for a perfect silhouette.

Kate Middleton is a long-time lover of chiffon. Remember this stunning BAFTAs dress?

Can’t you just see Kate pairing this with a pair of wedges for a day with the kids watching William play polo? Or teaming it with some pretty court shoes and a statement hat for Royal Ascot? We think it’s a perfect one for summer

Lili embellished dress, £230, Monsoon

The High Street is full of repli-Kates at the moment. We’re still completely in love with the Monsoon dupe of the Vampire’s Wife dress the Duchess wore during the royal visit to Ireland in March. Her choice - the brand's 'Falconetti' dress, made in beautiful emerald silk - costs £1,595. But the Monsoon version, which is arguably more versatile due to its softer green shade, comes with a price tag which is much easier on the wallet, at £230.

