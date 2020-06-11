Pippa Middleton just wore the perfect jacket - and we're rushing to copy her look Get Pippa's look for less

Pippa Middleton has been seriously impressing us with her summer style. The Duchess of Cambridge's sister was spotted visiting her local park with son Arthur, 19 months, on Wednesday, looking cool and casual in a versatile shearling jacket. Her simple aviator number is perfect for this June's temperamental weather – and we need one immediately!

ALL THE PICTURES: Pippa Middleton's best summer style looks revealed

We're inspired by Pippa's relaxed style this summer

In the pictures, published by MailOnline, Pippa, 36, complemented her down-to-earth look with a pair of skinny jeans and another pair of funky trainers. Her patterned footwear is the perfect way to jazz up any outfit! Having sported a covetable £15 Monsoon pair the day before, we're also fans of her £115 snakeskin ones from Cocorose.

SEE MORE: Kate Middleton twins with Meghan Markle in beautiful dress

Sadly, Pippa's coat is past season Sandro and completely out of stock – but we've found some amazing dupes we can't wait to snap up instead. Mango have a relaxed version of the trend, which we reckon would be perfect for a rainy afternoon at the park.

Faux-fur lapels biker jacket, £69.99, Mango

We also love this simple New Look jacket, which looks so snuggly and cosy! It's selling fast so get your hands on one before it's too late.

Black Teddy Aviator Jacket, £45.99, New Look

No doubt Pippa, husband James Matthews and little Arthur have been keeping in touch with family and friends online while isolating at their home in London. Meanwhile, brother James Middleton and his fiancé Alizée Thevenet chose to spend lockdown with Carole and Michael Middleton and their beloved dogs. We bet they are all planning to get together soon!

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.