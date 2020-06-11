The Duchess of Cambridge has made another appearance via video message to encourage the public to enter her photography project Hold Still, with a week to go until the deadline. Speaking in front of a window at her country home of Anmer Hall, Kate looked beautiful in a bold blue dress, which we couldn't help but notice is pretty similar to the shade the Duchess of Sussex loves to wear – in particular the form-fitting Victoria Beckham dress she wore during her last visit to the UK in March.

MORE: Kate Middleton's favourite casual jackets are 50 per cent off in the John Lewis sale

Loading the player...



WATCH: Kate encourages the public to get involved with Hold Still

Kate's latest outfit is thought to be another recycled number from her royal wardrobe. She first wore the Stella McCartney dress to the National Portrait Gallery in 2012 - a sweet nod to one of her early engagements with the institution. She has since worn the frock on a number of other occasions, so it appears to be one of her favourites – which dress would you love to see her wear again?

Wearing the dress back in 2012

The bright blue hue, which Meghan has also worn regularly since joining the royal family, looks beautiful on both Duchesses. HELLO! recently spoke exclusively to colour expert Gabriella Winters about the distinctive shade, which is called 'Egyptian blue'. While it has a fascinating ancient history, today it's known to be a calming colour.

MORE: 9 times Pippa Middleton gave us summer style inspiration

"Psychologically speaking, blue is the most popular colour in the entire world because of its non-threatening placid nature. It is the colour of peace and quiet and it signifies freedom. In the world of business, blue is the mark of formality and it symbolises one's loyalty and devotion to their work," said Gabrielle.

At the Royal International Air Tattoo in 2016

Sounds about right! Kate said during the video: "There have been so many amazing entries to Hold Still over the last few weeks. From families up and down the country showing how they are adapting to life during lockdown, through to some of the most amazing NHS and social care staff who are putting their lives on the line to save the lives of others.

"But it isn't too late to take part. So please take a moment to capture what life is like for you, because together I hope that we can build a lasting illustration of just how our country pulled together during the pandemic. I can't wait to share the final 100 images with you."

Love Kate's style? See how much you know about her fashion with our fun quiz, below.