Anita Rani just wore the perfect summer dress – and you don't want to miss out We're fans of Anita's Sunday Brunch style

Anti Rani gave us serious summer style inspiration when she appeared on Sunday Brunch at the weekend. The Countryfile presenter looked incredible in a simple white dress from Whistles - and we reckon it'll sell out in no time! The TV star, 42, posed backstage at the Channel 4 studios after joining Simon Rimmer and Tim Lovejoy on the cooking show, showing off her gorgeous frock. Anita was delighted with her new buy, revealing she even shares a name with the design – the Anita Frill Dress!

MORE FASHION: We want Pippa Middleton's Monsoon trainers - and they're just £15!

Anita Rani looked lovely in her summer staple dress from Whistles

The pretty number boasted flattering flared sleeves and tortoiseshell buttons, as well as bow detailing at the waist. Anita teamed the elegant number with a pair of statement leopard print heels from Stuart Weitzman – so chic! She wrote: 'Felt soooooooooooo great to be back in a TV studio today @sundaybrunchc4 thanks for having me. @timlovejoy_official @rimmersimon Always lovey to catch up with you both. Thanks for loving #Britain’s best parent and #ranisrecipes This summer frock is @thisiswhistles and it’s called ANITA! #workinggirl #lovemyjob #presenter.'

DISCOVER: Lisa Faulkner stuns in Meghan Markle inspired outfit

We've tracked down Anita's dreamy dress and discovered it's on sale at £89.25, reduced from £119. The ivory colour looks so cute paired with a raffia bag and a leather sandal, and it also comes in an ultra-practical black.

Anita Frill Sleeve Dress, £89.25, Whistles

If you're after a slightly lower price point, we've found this amazing River Island dupe. The smart collar makes the dress perfect for all your virtual Zoom meetings during lockdown.

White Puff Sleeve Midi Shirt Dress, £55, River Island

During her appearance on Sunday Brunch, Anita spilled the beans about the future of Countryfile amid filming restrictions due to the coronavirus lockdown. Explaining they were already beginning to travel further afield, she teased: "I think it’s going to go out next Sunday - I was in Epping Forest, so things are changing. Things are easing up and we’re finding ways to make sure we can film."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.

This article contains affiliate links, which means HELLO! may earn a small commission if a reader clicks through and makes a purchase. More information.