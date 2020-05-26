Since revealing that she is expecting her first child with husband, Zandy Reich, Lea Michele has been gracing our feeds with pictures of her gorgeous maternity style - and we're officially inspired. Taking to Instagram on Monday, the Glee actress posted a selection of sweet snaps of herself cradling her growing baby bump in a white summer dress.

Lea showed off her baby bump on Instagram

Posing by the pool in her back garden, Lea looked as radiant as ever in her elegant maxi dress which featured a Bardot neckline and flowing balloon sleeves. Keeping cool in the hot weather she tied her brunette hair into a bun with a matching white ribbon and accessorised with a pair of statement sunglasses. Love Lea's look? We've found a number of stylish alternatives.

Designed to fit through all stages of pregnancy, this off-the-shoulder Midi will see you through the coming months. Retailing at £14.40 on the ASOS website, it's a total bargain buy!

Maternity Sundress, £14.40, ASOS

Bearing a striking resemblance to Lea's dress, River Island is selling this easy-breezy summer day dress for just £38.

White Bardot Dress, £38, River Island

Captioning the photo: "Reflection looking a little different these days," Lea's famous friends made sure to shower the actress with love. Sweet Magnolias star Joanna Garcia Swisher wrote: "Love that bump and love YOU." Meanwhile, fellow actress Jamie Lynn Siegler commented: "Cuuuuuutest."

Lea has previously opened up about wanting children, telling Health: "Oh my gosh, I hope to be a mum of, like, ten kids—if it's physically possible to pop that many out! Ha! I'm so excited about the thought of being a mum. I also want to continue making records, and I hope to return to Broadway. I also just really want to continue being my own boss—in the sense of creating content for myself on television and writing roles and finding projects that really serve me."

Speaking about her husband, she also said: "I always had relationships where I needed to be the one holding down the fort, and it’s wonderful to have someone who’s in their own lane and has a foundation for who they are and where they are in their own life. We met at the same level personally and professionally. And to go on that journey now together is unbelievable."

