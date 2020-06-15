Kerry Washington just wore the ultimate Pride outfit on her Instagram account Kerry Washington’s Pride 2020 style is on point, from her Love is Love t-shirt to her rainbow leggings

Little Fires Everywhere star Kerry Washington is getting into the spirit of Pride 2020 and it is positively inspirational! The Scandal actress showed off a joyful look to help celebrate LGBTQ+ Pride month and it was glorious from head to toe.

In a Boomerang shared on social media, Kerry rocked a Love is Love t-shirt, rainbow leggings and matching Wayfarer-style sunglasses, but she didn’t stop there. Topping off her Pride outfit was a multi-coloured rainbow wig and flower crown.

Little Fires Everywhere star Kerry Washington showed her pride – and some serious Pride fashion – on Instagram

The Insecure director also sent a message to those taking part in America’s Sunday All Black Lives Matter protests to demand LBGTQ+ rights and racial justice. Kerry wrote alongside the image: “ALL BLACK LIVES MATTER. If you’re out there marching today, please be safe. Keep each other safe. And march towards LOVE.”

And we love Kerry’s outfit so much we decided to recreate it for ourselves!

Love is love Pride t-shirt, £15, Etsy

Rainbow leggings, £15 £11.25, Boohoo

Rainbow sunglasses, £3.95, Amazon

London Pride may have been cancelled for 2020, but that’s not stopping anyone from showing their Pride, whether on social media or in their daily life. Happy Pride, everyone!

