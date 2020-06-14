Victoria Beckham trademark style hasn't always consisted of classic shirts, tailored trousers and elegant midi dresses. During her time with the Spice Girls, Posh Spice was often pictured wearing figure-hugging frocks, so why has her style changed so much over the years?

SEE: 8 times Victoria Beckham stunned the world with her daring looks

Loading the player...

WATCH: Victoria Beckham's style evolution: from Spice Girls days to fashion designer

While you may be mistaken by thinking VB oozes confidence, the 46-year-old revealed that has not always been the case. She told The Guardian: "I used to wear lots of structured dresses with corsetry, and I do still have some of those dresses, but my personal style has become more relaxed. Looking back, I guess it was a sign of insecurity that I would always wear clothes that were very tight, very fitted."

Posh Spice used to wear figure-hugging dresses such as this one from 2007

The fashion designer went on to explain that her dramatic style transformation was driven by her growing confidence and the need for more comfortable and suitable clothes as a busy mum-of-four. "I just can’t run around the studio doing everything in high heels. I’m juggling a lot: being a mum, being a wife, being in the studio every day," she said. "My confidence has definitely grown as I’ve got older...I don’t feel I have anything to prove now in the way I dress."

Amid the coronavirus lockdown, Victoria has relaxed her style to ensure she is comfortable while working from home, even ditching her trademark heels for slippers. While her daughter Harper has been pictured wearing her school uniform as she gets stuck into homeschooling, Victoria tends to wear casual jeans and T-shirts - and the occasional pair of tiny denim shorts! "My warm weather working from home wardrobe! Shorts & slippers. The dream," she captioned an Instagram photo that showed off her outfit as she posed in her gorgeous Cotswolds kitchen.

After recently revealing her fashion brand has created a special Pride T-shirt to support the LGBTQ+ community, we imagine it will be a new go-to in the Beckham household. She was inspired by music icon George Michael's philosophy to "always be kind and listen to one another". The £95 charity T-shirt boasts the name of the Wham star's 1990 album, Listen Without Prejudice, emblazoned across the front in rainbow colours.

PHOTOS: Inside David and Victoria Beckham's country retreat in the Cotswolds

This article contains affiliate links, which means HELLO! may earn a small commission if a reader clicks through and makes a purchase. More information.