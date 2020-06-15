Holly Willoughby's summer skirt is incredible – and Kate Middleton would approve Holly was channelling Duchess Catherine's style on This Morning

Holly Willoughby just wore the perfect summer skirt – and we think Kate Middleton would definitely approve! The 39-year-old star looked incredible as she kicked off another week on the This Morning sofa with co-host Phillip Schofield.

The blonde opted for an ultra-smart outfit on Monday morning, donning a white shirt paired with a tweed miniskirt. The button-down, check number was courtesy of Duchess Catherine's favourite brand L.K.Bennett – and we think Holly's latest look would get the royal seal of approval!

Holly kicked off the week in style on This Morning with her L.K.Bennett skirt

Holly accessorised with simple nude stilettos and an & Other Stories shirt, which has sadly sold out. Her statement mini has been reduced by almost £100 down from £195.00 to £97.00, however, so we reckon it'll start selling out fast!

Posting her daily style selfie from backstage at the ITV studios, Holly wrote: "Morning Monday... stay with us on @thismorning see you at 10am... skirt by @lkbennettlondon shirt by @andotherstories". Close friend Emma Bunton was quick to comment, writing, "Morning beauts!", while fans praised her latest wardrobe choice, writing, "Lovely skirt Holly you look so beautiful".

Lowri Check Tweed Button-Through Skirt, £97, L.K.Bennett

The Duchess of Cambridge has long been a fan of high-street store L.K.Bennett - she religiously wore the British brand's nude heels during her first few years as a royal and has stepped out in their fitted red 'Ami' coat several times. In what's now known as the 'Kate effect', many of these items unsurprisingly sold out after she wore them!

Holly's selling power has been likened to Kate's own – especially during lockdown! Stylist Jessie Stein commented: "It's no surprise that Holly's timeless and accessible style has made her the most influential fashion icon of lockdown.

Just like Kate's style, Holly's fashion choices benefit from the 'Holly effect'

"The brands she chooses to wear on TV every weekday benefit from the 'Holly Effect', often leading to items selling out. Ghost, Whistles and Sandro Paris are a few of Holly's most worn brands and are perfect for the upcoming summer season."

