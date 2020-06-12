Pretty in pink, Loose Women star Stacey Solomon wowed viewers when she stepped out in a polka dot blouse from one of her favorite high street brands - Zara. On hand to present the hit ITV show alongside Christine Lampard, Kaye Adams and Brenda Edwards, the mum-of-three looked absolutely lovely in Friday's desk-to-daywear outfit. She styled her caramel hair in plaits and opted for her go-to makeup look - copper eyeshadow, statement lashes, a hint of rose-coloured blusher, and a delicate pink lipstick to match. Loving Stacey's latest look? We've got the lowdown...

SHOP: Ruth Langsford sends fans wild in her latest summer look

Stacey wore a pink polka dot blouse from Zara

Retailing at £25.99, Stacey's blouse features a peter pan collar, long cuffed sleeves, and defined shoulders. Available in all sizes, you can also shop Stacey's top in white - why not get both! Sure to turn heads, coordinate with a chic leather pencil skirt for work or go for a more casual vibe and add a pair of high-waisted jeans and box-fresh trainers into the mix.

Polka dot blouse, £25.99, Zara

Amid the coronavirus pandemic, Stacey has been keeping busy by spending time at home with her boyfriend Joe Swash and three boys, Zachary, Leighton and Rex. Regularly posting updates from their time in lockdown, the TV star has revealed that she's becoming quite crafty when it comes to DIY.

Earlier in June, Stacey made beautiful little plant hangers for the walls in her en suite bathroom, but as she shared the process on Instagram, Joe could hilariously be heard in the background saying: "Please, god, no. Leave the walls as they are!"

READ: Stacey Solomon shares genius picnic hack just in time for summer

Find out which celebrity is your summer fashion muse...

But that didn't stop Stacey, who told her followers: "I've hung them on the wall next to the fridge. Some of you said they may prefer it indoors so I'll keep you posted. Hopefully, if they like it here in their new homes when they grow and become greener this will look really nice."

MORE: Stacey Solomon shocks fans with very unusual dessert for son Rex - and it's savoury

This article contains affiliate links, which means HELLO! may earn a small commission if a reader clicks through and makes a purchase. More information.