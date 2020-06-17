On hand for Royal Ascot 2020, Good Morning Britain's Charlotte Hawkins sent fans wild when she stepped out in the dreamiest rainbow outfit for day one of the big event. Looking as lovely as ever in her colourful ensemble, the mum-of-one donned a pastel-hued frock from British designer Claire Mischevani - a favourite of Zara Tindall, Princess Beatrice and Autumn Phillips. Coordinating her gorgeous dress with a bespoke aqua and Fuschia hat from Justine Bradley-Hill Milliner and a pair of nude strappy stilettos, the presenter certainly made a statement with her latest look.

She styled her blonde hair into a loosely curled updo and opted for natural, dewy makeup, which consisted of a brown smokey eye, rosy blusher, and a high-shine pink lipgloss.

Charlotte posted a photo of her rainbow outfit on Instagram

Posting a photo of her glamorous ensemble on Instagram, Charlotte's rainbow outfit was clearly a big hit with her 198k followers. Fellow Good Morning Britain presenter Susanna Reid commented, "You look gorgeous," and Richard Arnold responded with the praise hands emoji. As for Charlotte's adoring fans, they were equally impressed. "Beautiful Charlotte, I love those colours together you wear them well," wrote one. "Stunning from head to toe," added another. With this year's Ascot running until Saturday 20 June, we can't wait to see what other gorgeous outfits Charlotte has in store!

A fan of Claire Mischevani, the stylish TV presenter is often spotted wearing pieces from the luxury brand. Back in December Charlotte donned a claret bow velvet suit from Claire Mischevani, whilst recording for Classic FM and last year she headed to day three of Royal Ascot wearing the label's red grosgrain bow dress.

Royal approved, Zara Tindall in particular dresses in Claire Mischevani whenever she heads out for a day at the races. Earlier this year she made an appearance at the Cheltenham races alongside her husband Mike Tindall, dressed in a bespoke wool coat from the brand. She has also worn Claire Mischevani on several occasions for Royal Ascot in previous years.

