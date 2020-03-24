GMB's Charlotte Hawkins looks incredible in this affordable leopard print top We love this statement shirt on Charlotte!

We always love Good Morning Britain star Charlotte Hawkins' elegant outfits, and her latest choice didn't disappoint! The newsreader looked lovely in leopard print in her recent Instagram post, which she shared to reassure fans she is currently still presenting her Classic FM radio show. "If it all feels a bit much at the moment... I've got some musical escapism on @ClassicFM from 7-9pm," she wrote on Sunday. "I've got plenty of blissful music to hopefully bring you some moments of calm. My Young Classical Star this week is the wonderful pianist @daniiltrifonov."

Charlotte shared her gorgeous animal-print shirt on Instagram

Charlotte's gorgeous blouse is from celebrity favourite Sosandar, and costs £45 online - and luckily, it's still available in all sizes. The star teamed hers with chic black trousers, but we reckon they could be styled in a number of ways - from jeans to skirts and culottes.

MORE: Holly Willoughby admits she forgot one detail about her latest This Morning outfit

Loading the player...



WATCH: Charlotte Hawkins' style file

Fans were quick to send their compliments to Charlotte on her stylish outfit, with one writing: "Love the leopard top," and another adding: "Is that a @sosandar top? Looks fab!"

Leopard Print Shirt, £45, Sosandar

As well as her Classic FM duties, Charlotte has continued to appear on Good Morning Britain alongside Piers Morgan amid the coronavirus crisis - and looked beautiful on Tuesday morning's show in a gorgeous blue dress. After the show, she was pictured leaving the ITV studios wearing another statement leopard print jumper, teamed with snake-print skinny jeans and a leather jacket. We've tracked down her stand-out knit from J Crew - it costs £111 and is made in luxurious cashmere.

Charlotte was pictured leaving the studio on Tuesday

As TV schedules change amid the developing COVID-19 outbreak, it's unsure whether Charlotte will be on our screens as regularly as usual - but here's hoping she'll be brightening our days with her colourful fashion choices for as long as possible.

MORE: Fans are rushing to buy this £21 dupe of Kate Middleton's Ascot outfit

This article contains affiliate links, which means HELLO! may earn a small commission if a reader clicks through and makes a purchase. More information.