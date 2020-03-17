Charlotte Hawkins looks regal in a blue dress as she covers for Susanna Reid on Good Morning Britain Charlotte's royal blue dress is dreamy

Regal in royal blue, Charlotte Hawkins wowed in a chic utility-inspired dress as she presented Good Morning Britain on Tuesday. Presenting the hit ITV breakfast show alongside Piers Morgan, viewers couldn't take their eyes off of Charlotte's eye-catching dress and neither could we. Expertly coordinating with a pair of matching blue stilettos and silver jewellery, Charlotte wore her blonde hair down in loose curls and opted for her signature makeup look: a grey smokey-eye, dusty-rose blush and nude lipstick - gorgeous.

Charlotte wore royal blue on Tuesday while covering for Susanna Reid

Royal Blue Dress, £159, Damsel In A Dress

Dressed by celebrity stylist Debbie Harper, the TV star's vibrant midi dress is from one of her favourite go-to brands, Damsel in a Dress, and is currently priced at £159. Fitted with long flowy sleeves, puffed shoulders and a self-tie waist, Charlotte's edgy ensemble is as flattering as it is fabulous. The presenter posted a photo from the show on Tuesday, and her 188K Instagram followers were quick to comment on Charlotte’s desk-to-daywear look. One commented,"You look lovely. Adore the dress," and another added, "You are doing an amazing job, love your dress too!"

Charlotte also wowed on Monday's show in a turquoise number from The Pretty Dress Company

Often stunning in her elegant outfits, Charlotte had viewers wishing for summer when she stepped out in a turquoise pencil dress from The Pretty Dress Company on Monday. Bringing her style A-game in the gorgeous midi dress which featured a plunging V-shaped neckline, fitted waist and cape-style sleeves, Charlotte looked as radiant as ever.

On hand as a co-host, Charlotte was covering for Susanna Reid who is currently self-isolating for the next fourteen days. Talking to Susanna over skype, Piers joked: "I've got to say, I've heard of some ways of avoiding working with me but this is ridiculous." Revealing that one of her sons had acquired a persistent cough on Monday, Susanna explained: "I thought, well I can't go into work with you guys for the next fourteen days, all the children are off and of course we are effectively two households because like so many families we are a separated family so we have two households in self-isolation."

