Zara Tindall has totally wowed us with her Royal Ascot lockdown outfit How beautiful does she look?

Zara Tindall might be missing Royal Ascot in person this year, but that doesn't mean she's not dressing up for the occasion! The racing star couldn't resist putting on her gorgeous dress and posing for a photo at home with husband Mike Tindall. Posting the sweet snap to Instagram, Mike captioned it: "When it’s day 1 of Royal Ascot and you have nothing else on!!! @itvracing #wishiwasthere." Zara's stylist Annie Miall also shared the photograph, and the royal's fashion details.

Mike and Zara posed for the snap in their garden

She wrote: "Day 1 of Royal Ascot and Zara and Mike Tindall are all dressed up ready for their ‘at home’ interview with @itvracing discussing all things @ascotracecourse. Zara looking so stunning in a bespoke @juliettemillinery hat paired with a beautiful @beulahlondon dress and @emmylondonofficial shoes."

Beulah London Darsha dress, £247, Matches Fashion

Zara's dress is the beautiful 'Darsha' dress from Beulah London, which is of course one of the Duchess of Cambridge's favourite fashion brands, too. Even better, it's currently half-price at Matches Fashion – though it's selling out quickly. No doubt the royal was glad to get dressed up despite the races happening behind closed doors due to the coronavirus crisis.

WATCH: Zara speaks on Good Morning Britain

Mike and Zara have been self-isolating at home with their two daughters Mia and Lena at their Gloucestershire home. Speaking during a virtual appearance on Good Morning Britain in April, Zara spoke of how grateful she felt to have an outdoor lifestyle, saying: " We're very lucky. We're out in the country, we are on the farm, and we've still got to look after the horses. So I can't imagine how hard it is for people in the city. But [we're] trying to stay safe and not put pressure on our NHS."

