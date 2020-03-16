Charlotte Hawkins has viewers wishing for summer in a bright turquoise pencil dress on Good Morning Britain

Looking radiant as ever, Charlotte Hawkins brought with her the first semblance of summer when she stepped out in a vibrant turquoise pencil dress for Monday's episode of Good Morning Britain. Presenting the hit ITV breakfast show alongside Piers Morgan and Susanna Reid, viewers couldn't keep their eyes off of the blonde beauty - and neither could we. Starting the week off with a bang, Charlotte certainly brought her style A-game in this gorgeous midi dress which featured a plunging V-shaped neckline, fitted waist and cape-style sleeves.

Charlotte looked stunning on Monday morning

RELATED: Charlotte Hawkins' Instagram fans are obsessed with her cool sequin jumper - and it's cheaper than it looks

VIDEO: Charlotte Hawkins style file

Loading the player...

Wearing her signature blonde hair down in loose curls, the mother-of-one opted for a natural yet dewy makeup look. Her eyes were lightly dusted in a pale oyster shadow complete with a subtle lick of mascara and her lips were painted in a high-shine nude lipgloss - perfection. Keeping her look effortlessly simple and sophisticated, Charlotte accessorised with a silver ring and a pair of nude patent stiletto pumps. The TV star's latest look is without a doubt one of our favourites to date, providing us with major fashion inspiration for the coming months. Want to find out where you can shop the look? We've got the lowdown…

READ: Charlotte Hawkins’ flattering GMB dress is in the sale

Turquoise Pencil Dress, £49, The Pretty Dress Company

Charlotte's show-stopping dress is from The Pretty Dress Company, retailing at just £49. Still available in all sizes, this summer-ready dress is a must-have. And the best part? It's on sale. Our advice is to act fast and buy quickly - we have a sneaking suspicion that this vibrant desk-to-daywear dress won't be around for much longer. A versatile addition to your capsule wardrobe, The Pretty Dress Company recommends accessorising the dress with a cute wicker style bag for a summery vibe or adding a dark statement clutch for the cooler months.

The TV presenter has been wearing brighter colours

Regularly wowing viewers with her ultra-chic ensembles, just last week Charlotte looked incredible in a bright fuschia dress by designer brand, Damsel in a Dress. Sharing a photo of her outfit on social media on Friday, Charlotte's 188K Instagram followers were quick to praise the blonde beauty's hot pink dress. One commented, "Beautiful colour, it looks amazing on you," and another simply wrote: "Pretty in pink!" Clearly ready for the British summertime, the GMB presenter has recently been incorporating brighter shades into her desk-to-daywear wardrobe and we're loving it.

MORE: Charlotte Hawkins' leopard print dress stole the show on Good Morning Britain

This article contains affiliate links, which means HELLO! may earn a small commission if a reader clicks through and makes a purchase. More information.