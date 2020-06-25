Chrissy Teigen's date night dress is the most extravagant we've ever seen! The US star pulled out all the stops for Father's Day

Chrissy Teigen just ruined date night dressing for us 'normal' folk – but we're able to forgive her because her frock is the most magnificent creation we've ever seen!

The model-turned-TV star pulled out all the stops to celebrate Father's Day with husband John Legend, and no expense was spared when it came to dressing for the occasion.

MORE: Inside Chrissy Teigen and John Legend's mind-blowing LA home

Chrissy Teigen wowed in a Valentiino tunic

Chrissy looked absolutely fabulous in an attention-grabbing, feather-trimmed silk-satin tunic from Valentino. The peach number is accented with a dramatic sweep of tonal feathers, a subtle V neckline and ties to cinch in your waist.

Posing alongside her husband and planting a sweet kiss on his cheek, Chrissy captioned the snap: "When you have never done anything for your husband for Father’s Day, the one time you do, he has the BEST Father’s Day!"

Feather-Trimmed SIl-Satin Tunic, £4,480, Net A Porter

Chrissy's date night designer frock is an eye-watering £4,480 – and that's in the sale with 30 per cent off! But if you’re not feeling as flush as the American star, we've found some great alternatives for a fraction of the price.

MORE: Royal couples and their best date night outfits

Kimono Sleeve Wrap Midi Dress, £110, ASOS

While there isn't a feather in sight, ASOS Design have certainly ticked the 'dreamy box' with their kimono sleeve embellished wrap midi dress. The pink frock features a wrap front, tie waist, split leg and extravagant sleeves – and it's only £110.

Crystal Embellished Mini Dress, £150, ASOS

If you're desperate for some feathers though, the online retailer can cater to that too. The ASOS Edition range has this fab crystal-embellished mini dress with a faux feather hem. While it's not budget price, it's still very purse-friendly at £150 for such a show-stopper of a frock.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.