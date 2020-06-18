Charlotte Hawkins might not have been able to physically attend Ascot this year, but she was certainly there in both spirit and style when she presented a Royal Ascot and Gold Cup Day segment for Good Morning Britain on Thursday morning.

What's more, the star appeared via video link in full Ascot dress, headpiece and all! Wearing an outfit that looked incredibly similar to the elegant, lace blue dress Princess Beatrice donned last year, it's safe to say that Charlotte took some seriously stylish cues from the fashionable royal.

The presenter posted a photo of her full look on Instagram ahead of her TV experience, wearing Phase Eight's show-stopping lace Autumn dress, £140, which she paired with the brand's delicate Uma fascinator, £58.

Charlotte explained in her caption: "Standard WFH attire this morning for @GMB live from my living room when talking Royal Ascot & Gold Cup Day! I’ll be back later with @markheyesstylist for our Instagram live at 1pm... see you then. Plus all the racing action from 1.30pm on @itv with the @itvracing team."

Princess Beatrice wore a similar Maje number for Royal Ascot 2019

Fans were delighted by her efforts, and flocked to the comment section of Charlotte's post to say so. "You look beautiful," one wrote, with another adding: "Stunning colour on you."

For a day of races in 2019, Beatrice chose a stunning pastel blue lace dress by Maje and teamed it with a Bundle MacLaren hat as she sat in the royal box, where she was a guest of her grandmother the Queen for the first day of the famous Berkshire racing meet, which usually attracts around 300,000 racegoers over its five-day run.

