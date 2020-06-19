Kym Marsh's fans are all saying the same thing about her bargain ASOS dress Kym looked Ascot-ready in her frock

She's been pulling out all the stops during lockdown and Kym Marsh's latest outfit was no exception. The former Coronation Street actress, 44, looked ready for the races in her Ascot-worthy dress as she posed for a glamorous snap on Friday.

Kym was the picture of elegance in her peach pleated midi dress in a pretty floral print, which is still available to shop on ASOS for just £28.50. There are limited sizes left so you'll need to get in quick!

Kym looked ready for the races in her pretty ASOS dress

The gorgeous number boasted an intricate pattern of mint green and blue flowers, as well as fluted sleeves, and was perfectly paired with bright blue heels.

The bargain buy went down a treat with her Instagram followers, who were all in agreement that it was one of Kym's classiest looks to date. "Beautiful dress", one fan wrote, while another shared: "Love this pleated skirt dress very vintage, stunning".

Pleated midi dress with fluted sleeve in floral print, £28.50, ASOS

Kym's daughter, 23-year-old Emilie Cunliffe, also gave her mum the seal of approval for her outfit, but it was her footwear that really caught her eye! "Love them shoes xx", she enthused.

The Kurt Geiger Carvela Glitz heels are a worthy investment for summer and we're rushing to put them in our basket. They'll set you back £119.00, but how pretty do they look with a floral midi?

Glitz heels, £119.00, Kurt Geiger

Meanwhile, the former Hear 'Say singer recently opened up about one of the most challenging aspects of her life in lockdown – missing her partner. Her boyfriend, Scott Ratcliff, who is an Army Major, has had his deployment extended due to the coronavirus, so the pair will have to wait even longer than they expected to spend time together.

