Amanda Holden's fans are all talking about her cheeky wardrobe switch up

Amanda Holden's fans are still talking about her cheeky wardrobe switch up after she stepped out in a gorgeous summer dress from one of her favourite designers - Melissa Odabash. Looking every bit the blonde bombshell in her latest outfit, Amanda's figure-hugging midi features a plunging square neckline, luxe gold buttons, a peplum hem, and a waist-tie belt. Showing off her enviable curves in the daring bodycon, Amanda cheekily unbuttoned the top of her dress, completing her ensemble with nude sandals, a beige tote bag, and tortoiseshell sunglasses to match.

Amanda posted a video of her outfit on Instagram

Priced at £390 on the Melissa Odabash website, Amanda's button-down frock is still available in most sizes - and you can also shop her style in olive or tan denim. Perfect for the coming months, take on the heatwave weather by pairing your new summer dress with a beige fedora, statement sunglasses, and nude wedges - gorgeous. Posting a video of her elegant ensemble on Instagram, Amanda's 1.5million followers couldn't help but shower the radio star with praise. Fellow Heart FM presenter Ashley Roberts replied with fire emojis while the designer herself wrote: "You make my designs look flawless."

Denim dress, £390, Melissa Odabash

Loving Amanda's look? We've found this gorgeous dupe from Michelle Keegan's Very collection - and it's only £45. Fitted with a square neckline, and on-trend marble buttons, this pinafore style midi makes for a glamorous addition to your summer wardrobe without breaking the bank.

Michelle Keegan denim dress, £45, Very

Often spotted wearing pieces from Melissa Odabash, on Monday Amanda stepped out in yet another summery dress from the collection. Looking as radiant as ever in her sunshine yellow 'Cheryl' dress, Amanda coordinated her look with statement sunglasses, her golden tan, and a pair of strappy nude heels. And It's not just the BGT star - the Duchess of Cambridge, the Duchess of York, and Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie have all stepped out in Melissa Odabash’s designs before.

