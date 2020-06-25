Khloé Kardashian's ultra-flattering swimsuit is too chic for words - wait 'til you see it Khloé's Good American swimsuit also comes in leopard print

It's official - Good American Swim has finally launched and Khloé Kardashian's latest designs are so chic. Announcing the news on social media, the reality star posted a sizzling snap of herself on Instagram, wearing the new hot shoulder one-piece from the collection. Showing off her enviable curves and sun-kissed skin, Khloé certainly sent fans wild in her ultra-flattering swimsuit - which features a one shoulder strap, a waist-cinching tie, and a built-in shelf bra with removable pads. And the best part? You can also shop her gorgeous design in leopard print.

Credit: Sasha Samsonova

Priced at £87.46, Khloé's swimsuit is already selling fast so if you've got your eye on her black one-piece we suggest you head over to the Good American website ASAP - but don't worry if you've missed the boat. The leopard print version is just as gorgeous and sure to turn heads - why not get both? With temperatures soaring, swimwear is about to become your new best friend anyhow.

Hot shoulder one-piece, £87.46, Good American

Receiving an outpouring of praise from her 114million followers, Khloé's swimwear range is clearly a big hit - and her fans are loving her latest look. "Everything about this is gorgeous," wrote one. "Congrats on your swim line Koko," added another.

VIDEO: Khloe Kardashian hosts party with her nieces and nephews

The Keeping Up with The Kardashian’s star has been isolating at her Mediterranean-inspired mansion in Calabassas with her daughter True and ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson, which she has recently put on the market. According to Khloé's realtor, the 11,000-square-foot house sits on two acres of land and is one of only 16 properties that sits on Malibu Canyon. There are six bedrooms, seven bathrooms, a gym, a meditation trail, a cinema room, and an outdoor swimming pool, so we imagine Khloé will be wearing her new Good American line poolside. The mum-of-one originally bought the house after splitting from Lamar Odom in 2014 and she has completely renovated both the interior and exterior since moving in.

