Andrea McLean's & Other Stories summer dress is SO chic - wait 'til you see it

Kate Middleton and Holly Willoughby would certainly approve!

Megan Bull

Ready for summer, Andrea McLean just stepped out in the most gorgeous green dress for Loose Women - and it's so chic. Cutting a stylish figure in her lovely lime midi the TV star certainly brought a pop of colour to our screens on Tuesday as she presented the hit ITV show alongside Brenda Edwards, Jane Moore and Janet Street-Porter. Donning a belted summer dress from & Other Stories - a favourite brand of both Kate Middleton and Holly Willoughby - the mum-of two looked absolutely radiant. She styled her brunette hair in a bouncy blowdry and coordinated with a brown smokey-eye and a high-shine nude lipgloss. 

Andrea looked gorgeous in green

Turning heads in her latest outfit, Andrea's fabulous green frock features a square neck, dramatic puff sleeves and a shirred bodice. Available to shop in most sizes on the ASOS website, Andrea's & Other Stories dress is priced at £120. Lightweight and perfect for summer, go for a more casual vibe by adding a pair of box-fresh trainers and a nude crossbody bag or style up with dangly earrings and chunky wedges for garden parties and drinks in the sunshine. 

and-other-stories-asos

& Other Stories green belted midi dress, £120, ASOS

BUY NOW

Posting a photo of her lime green look on Instagram, Andrea received an outpouring of praise from her 256k followers. Fellow Loose Women panellist Saira Khan wrote: "Green suits you - glowing." Meanwhile, the TV star's adoring fans showered her with compliments. "I love that dress on you, very pretty," wrote one. "You look as stunning as ever," added another. 

Loading the player...

VIDEO: The Best of Andrea McLean's Looks

Dressed by her trusty styling duo Gemma Shanley and Bertie Bowen – also known as MotherShoppers - Andrea seems to be taking major style cues from Duchess Kate with her summer wardrobe at the moment. On Monday, the mum-of-two sent Loose Women viewers flocking to the shops after she appeared on the show in a blue poppy-print jumpsuit from another of Kate's favourite brands - L.K.Bennett - which she teamed with a silver hooped jewellery set. 

