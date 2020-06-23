Andrea McLean's & Other Stories summer dress is SO chic - wait 'til you see it Kate Middleton and Holly Willoughby would certainly approve!

Ready for summer, Andrea McLean just stepped out in the most gorgeous green dress for Loose Women - and it's so chic. Cutting a stylish figure in her lovely lime midi the TV star certainly brought a pop of colour to our screens on Tuesday as she presented the hit ITV show alongside Brenda Edwards, Jane Moore and Janet Street-Porter. Donning a belted summer dress from & Other Stories - a favourite brand of both Kate Middleton and Holly Willoughby - the mum-of two looked absolutely radiant. She styled her brunette hair in a bouncy blowdry and coordinated with a brown smokey-eye and a high-shine nude lipgloss.

SHOP: Jane Moore's chic M&S shirt dress is just £22 in the sale - but it's selling quickly

Andrea looked gorgeous in green

Turning heads in her latest outfit, Andrea's fabulous green frock features a square neck, dramatic puff sleeves and a shirred bodice. Available to shop in most sizes on the ASOS website, Andrea's & Other Stories dress is priced at £120. Lightweight and perfect for summer, go for a more casual vibe by adding a pair of box-fresh trainers and a nude crossbody bag or style up with dangly earrings and chunky wedges for garden parties and drinks in the sunshine.

& Other Stories green belted midi dress, £120, ASOS

Posting a photo of her lime green look on Instagram, Andrea received an outpouring of praise from her 256k followers. Fellow Loose Women panellist Saira Khan wrote: "Green suits you - glowing." Meanwhile, the TV star's adoring fans showered her with compliments. "I love that dress on you, very pretty," wrote one. "You look as stunning as ever," added another.

READ: Andrea McLean transforms 'favourite place' at home with easy DIY hack

Loading the player...

VIDEO: The Best of Andrea McLean's Looks

Dressed by her trusty styling duo Gemma Shanley and Bertie Bowen – also known as MotherShoppers - Andrea seems to be taking major style cues from Duchess Kate with her summer wardrobe at the moment. On Monday, the mum-of-two sent Loose Women viewers flocking to the shops after she appeared on the show in a blue poppy-print jumpsuit from another of Kate's favourite brands - L.K.Bennett - which she teamed with a silver hooped jewellery set.

MORE: Holly Willoughby's figure-hugging mini dress could be her most daring look yet

This article contains affiliate links, which means HELLO! may earn a small commission if a reader clicks through and makes a purchase. More information.