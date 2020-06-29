Holly Willoughby TOTALLY channelled Kate Middleton in this polka dot outfit - and we've found it in the sale Holly’s outfit is royal approved!

Taking major style cues from the Duchess of Cambridge, Holly Willoughby's latest outfit is certainly royal approved. Taking to social media on Thursday, the Good Morning star posted a pre-recorded video on her Instagram in lieu of Children's Hospice Week - and we couldn't help but notice the similarities. Wearing a pretty polka dot shirt from Tory Burch, Holly's navy blouse reminded us of Duchess Kate's polka dot dress from Alessandra Rich, which she wore to a Bletchley Park exhibition last year.

Holly posted the video on Instagram

Featuring a similar tailored white collar and cuffs, Holly's scallop-edged shirt is fit for royalty - and it's on sale. Reduced from £380 down to £190, this silky number is a total bargain buy but you better act quickly, it's selling fast! Still available in UK sizes 4-8, the brand recommends coordinating with high-waisted trousers and leather loafers for an elegant finish.

Silk shirt, reduced from £380 to £190, Tory Burch

Holly first stepped out in her silky shirt earlier this month, pairing it with wide-leg navy trousers from L.K.Bennett and matching suede stilettos. Posting a photo of her royal-inspired ensemble on Instagram, Holly certainly received the seal of approval from her 6.8 million followers. "Our girl is looking good...I want this outfit," wrote one. "Beautiful - LOVE the shirt," added another.

Holly's blouse reminded us of Kate's Alessandra Rich dress from 2019

Holly's style is often likened to Duchess Kate's - and the pair are regularly spotted wearing the same brands - notably & Other Stories and L.K.Bennett. Holly's selling power has even been compared to the 'Kate effect' – especially during lockdown.

Stylist Jessie Stein commented: "It's no surprise that Holly's timeless and accessible style has made her the most influential fashion icon of lockdown. The brands she chooses to wear on TV every weekday benefit from the 'Holly Effect', often leading to items selling out. Ghost, Whistles, and Sandro Paris are a few of Holly's most worn brands and are perfect for the upcoming summer season."

