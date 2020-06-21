Holly Willoughby's figure-hugging mini dress could be her most daring look yet The This Morning presenter's dress is so popular

Most people dress down in casual clothes at the weekend, but not Holly Willoughby! After stunning fans with her gorgeous outfits as she presented This Morning during the workweek, she was pictured wearing another pretty mini dress for a shopping trip to Marks & Spencer.

Showing off her tanned legs, Holly wore a denim dress from Free People which featured a classic collar and long puffed sleeves - one of the presenter's favourite new looks this summer. While the 39-year-old kept it buttoned to the top and accessorised with elegant brown sandals, the frock could easily be styled for a more daring evening look with heels and a lower neckline.

Mia denim mini dress, was £112 now £80, Free People @ Revolve

It usually retails for £112 but it is down to £80 in the Revolve sale, so we're not surprised that most sizes are selling out quickly. If you love the style, you can also get your hands on a blue denim version - but hurry, Holly's clothes never stay in stock for very long!

Shop a similar style:

Black denim shirt dress, £55, River Island

Holly's selling power has been likened to the Duchess of Cambridge – especially during lockdown! "It's no surprise that Holly's timeless and accessible style has made her the most influential fashion icon of lockdown," stylist Jessie Stein commented. "The brands she chooses to wear on TV every weekday benefit from the 'Holly Effect', often leading to items selling out."

The Dancing on Ice host has also worn a similar blue denim design from her own collection with Marks & Spencer in the past, and opened up about her top tips for styling denim. After fronting a denim edit for the brand last year, she said: "I am a huge fan of wearing different denim pieces together - effortless but with a cooler edge! If top-to-toe denim isn't for you, add a crisp white tee and a simple ankle boot, for a classic look that will see you through season after season."

