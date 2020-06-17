Holly Willoughby's £16 Mango blouse looks like it's worth hundreds The This Morning star showed off her blouse on Instagram

Holly Willoughby presented Wednesday's instalment of This Morning in a beautiful floral blouse that at first glance, looks like it's from a high-end fashion house. But the truth is, the mother-of-three's gorgeous shirt is actually from Mango - and it will only set you back £16!

MORE: Amanda Holden's blue caped dress is the perfect dupe for Meghan Markle's royal tour outfit

Featuring a dreamy watercolour floral print and with chic flute sleeves, Mango's sheer shirt is perfect for the UK's unreliable summer weather.

Needless to say, Holly's fans were quick to let her know just how much they loved her top, which has been reduced from £38. "Love the top!" One wrote, with another adding: "Love your top! Can’t wait for the show." A third follower gushed: "Love this look, you always manage to look so good."

Sadly, Holly's gorgeous top has sold out, but we've tracked down an equally cheap Topshop number that is just perfect for summer nights. At just £29, it's a great alternative to Holly's dreamy blouse.

Black Floral Ruffle Layer Blouse, £29, Topshop

MORE: Holly Willoughby fights back tears on This Morning as she misses parents during lockdown

It's shaping up to be an emotional working week for Holly, who during Monday's This Morning, struggled to hold back tears as she watched a montage of clips and pictures showing many households reuniting with family members, following the government guidance that those living by themselves can form a 'support bubble'.

MORE: Holly Willoughby hides face in embarrassment after awkward This Morning moment

While showing viewers a picture of a grandfather and son embracing after being apart for many weeks, Holly said: "Oh my gosh I can feel that hug. I'm so jealous. I mean, it's lovely [to see] and I'm so happy [for them] but I just want to hug my mum and my dad."

Holly has been wowing with her style choices during lockdown

A short while later in the programme, a montage of snaps could be seen of many other loved ones hugging, which made Phillip and Holly misty-eyed. After the emotional video, Phillip claimed: "Oh I feel a bit teary," to which Holly responded saying: "I know, I know, it's because it's what we want isn't it, people have been waiting for so long."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.

This article contains affiliate links, which means HELLO! may earn a small commission if a reader clicks through and makes a purchase. More information.