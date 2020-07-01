Ben Affleck’s girlfriend Ana de Armas wore the most stylish wrap on romantic walk - and it’s 50% off! Cuban actress Ana de Armas is our new style icon – who else looks this good to go on a dog walk?

Most of us mere mortals pull on our loungewear to go on a dog walk with our other halves – but not Ana de Armas. Ben Affleck's girlfriend looked painfully chic on a stroll with her man and their dogs – it’s no wonder he couldn’t resist leaning in to steal a kiss! The Cuban actress has really nailed the art of looking effortlessly cool – and on this outing, we couldn’t take our eyes off her wrap. The geometric-patterned statement piece is by Italian designers Etro, it’s currently 50% off in the sale at Net a Porter and we are seriously tempted.

See below and scroll down to the end for more get the look options...

ETRO wool-blend jacquard wrap £430 £215, Net a Porter

The wool-blend jacquard wrap is woven with a pattern inspired by Moroccan rugs. It has an elegant silhouette which falls to a swishy handkerchief hem. Ana paired hers with a pair of denim shorts, black vest top, Common Projects Chelsea boots and Gucci aviators. Since it’s such a statement piece it gives such a lift to what would normally be an unremarkable daywear ensemble.

RELATED: Ben Affleck's girlfriend Ana de Armas just wore the perfect summer t-shirt and you're going to want it

No Time to Die actress Anna and Ben have become a regular sight in his neighbourhood after they settled in to his Pacific Palisades mansion to isolate together when the pandemic hit. The coronavirus may have just fast tracked their romance – before safety measures were implemented, the couple were set to be apart for some time.

Ben was going to begin filming a new project directed by his pal Matt Damon, and Ana would have been off on her press tour for the latest James Bond movie with Daniel Craig.

RELATED: Loved Khloé Kardashian's personalised face masks at her birthday party? Here’s how to get one of your own

Get the look: Ana de Armas-inspired wraps:

River Island beach kaftan, £30.40, ASOS

Long beach kaftan, £17.99, H&M

Nightbird burnout kimono £78.00, Free People

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.