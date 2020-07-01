Amanda Holden's floaty polka dress looks like it's worth hundreds – but it's under £60 The Britain's Got Talent star was runway ready

Who knew Amanda Holden was a supermodel?

The Britain's Got Talent star turned the Heart Radio office into a runway on Wednesday, showing off her catwalk strut in a glamourous Instagram video.

Wearing a floaty silk polka dot dress by Pretty Lavish, the star took to Instagram to flaunt her eye-popping outfit with a GIF that showed her working it like never before.

Needless to say, Amanda's followers loved not just the beautiful Louella Midi Wrap Dress in Cream Spot, which is available on Silk Fred for just £58, but also her endless energy.

Amanda looked every inch the supermodel!

"Full of energy every day, how do you do it?" asked one fan, with another praising Amanda's impressive stride: "Strut that stuff girl." A third wrote: "Love that wiggle."

Louella Midi Wrap Dress Cream Spot, £58, Silk Fred

Many more were quick to compliment the mother-of-two's dress. "That dress! Stunning as always," noted one. "You look amazing in that dress," gushed another.

Available in sizes eight to 18, Amanda's wrap dress ties at the waist and falls into elegant ruffles. Also featuring chic balloon sleeves and of course a stand-out polka dot pattern, you probably won't find us wearing anything else all summer long.

In her Instagram post, Amanda tagged London-based retailer Silk Fred, which we'd highly recommend bookmarking.

The incredible online retail space strives to connect shoppers with stylish independent brands, the likes of which you simply won't find on the highstreet.

What's more, Silk Fred is made up of 80% women, so whatever you decide to invest in, you know you're supporting female-led brands.

Amanda send fans into meltdown on Tuesday too, when she turned up for work in a gorgeous cream-coloured Maje co-ord that gave off serious secretary vibes.

What we'd do to have a wardrobe like Amanda's…

