Ben Affleck's girlfriend Ana de Armas just wore the perfect summer t-shirt and you're going to want it The gorgeous Cuban actress is quickly emerging as Hollywood's newest style icon and we can see why

She’s Hollywood’s new It Girl and quickly becoming one of our favourite style icons – please step forward Ana de Armas. Ben Affleck’s gorgeous girlfriend has been wowing us with her chic outfit choices while she’s out and about in L.A. The Cuban actress has more than perfected casual summer style, just take a look at the puff sleeve t-shirt she wore during an outing to meet up with her girlfriends. It's extremely covetable, wouldn’t you agree?

Anna's top, which features a relaxed fit, high round neck and puff sleeves, is US brand ALC’s Kati Tee. She teamed it with sunnies by Celine – the black frame 01 model – some black trousers by Nili Lotan, Saint Laurent sandals and a gorgeous Valentino statement bag from the autumn/winter 2020 collection. But the cherry on the top of her ensemble was the gold broken heart necklace which her love Ben gifted her.

Kati Tee, £109.50, A.T.C.

As soon as fans spotted the half-heart, they were quick to speculate as to whether Ben had the other half. Turns out they were right – he was soon spotted wearing an identical chain. Ben and the No Time To Die actress have been quarantining and following social distancing measures together at his Pacific Palisades mansion while they wait for the coronavirus pandemic to end. It'll be a while before she gets back to work, but at least we get plenty of chances to ogle her fashion in the meantime.

Get the look: Ana de Armas' monochrome summer outfit for less:

White rib puffball sleeves top, £14 £11.20, Missguided

Bershka black cargo trousers, £25.99, ASOS

Personalised broken heart necklace, £62.90 from £44.03, Etsy

