Loved Khloé Kardashian's personalised face masks at her birthday party? Here’s how to get one of your own Here's how to get your own face on your face mask, as inspired by Khloé Kardashian...

Khloé Kardashian pretty much set the bar for parties with her 36th birthday bash, and we're taking notes! The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star put on a pink lockdown soirée, held at her mansion in Calabasas, California. The "small" event was filled with amazing details, each one perfectly personalised to celebrate the guest of honour – including one goody bad gift for guests – the season's must-have accessory, face masks.

Khloé's birthday party featured personalised photo face masks for guests

The party, attended by Koko’s entire famous family, from mom Kris Jenner to brother Rob Kardashian, featured custom pillows with Khloé’s image on them as well as a giant bouncy castle topped with her visage, blown up to a larger than life scale to jaw-dropping effect. What we especially loved were the pink face coverings with Khloé’s face on them.

Proud momager Kris Kardashian made sure she had her mask handy

Khloé posted a photo of the custom Khloe Kardashian face coverings on Instagram, and we're guessing that, based on the flurry of followers’ comments on her page wondering where to get one, the fun masks are going to launch a custom photo mask trend.

If you love this idea, we’re going to make it easy for you and have found out where you can get similar personalised face coverings with your favourite photo emblazoned on the front.

Shop personalised photo face masks:

Personalised Full Photo Face Mask, £9.95, Snapfish

Pink face mask with 3 Photo Collage and Monogram, £12.65, Zazzle

Personalized Faces Heart Print Mask, £16.95, Etsy

