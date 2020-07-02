Jools Oliver proves she's the most stylish mum around with new casual-chic look The wife of Jamie Oliver proved her style credentials

Jools Oliver enjoyed a woodland walk with a friend who she hadn't seen in three months, and for the occasion, the wife of Jamie Oliver donned a seriously cool outfit.

Wearing white, girlfriend-fit jeans, a slightly oversized grey sweater and crisp white Veja trainers (the socially conscious trainer brand that's a favourite of Meghan Markle), doting mum Jools wore her hair in a ponytail and accessorised with a chic gold pendant necklace layered with a multi-coloured bead chain.

Jools has to be one of the most fashionable mums out there!

Jools showed off the look on Instagram

For anyone wanting to recreate the mother-of-five's look, Topshop's White Mom Tapered jeans are a purse-friendly option, currently on sale for £32. Weekday's Amaze Sweatshirt, £25, is practically identical to the top worn by Jools, and will come in handy throughout the UK's temperamental summer.

White Mom Tapered Jeans, £32, Topshop

As for the star's footwear, Office offers a wide range of Veja shoes, but it looks like Jools is wearing the Esplar style, which you can nab online for £94.99.

Veja Esplar Trainer, £94.99, Office

A little pricier than normal trainers, but well worth the extra pounds when you consider that all Veja footwear is made with natural rubber sourced from seringueiro communities in the Amazon rainforest to save on water, energy and harmful emissions.

What's more, the French company collaborates closely with the factories making their shoes to ensure best work practices. It's no wonder the brand has been such a hit with sustainably-minded celebs!

Since Meghan was spotted wearing the shoes back in 2018, Insta searches for the trainers increased 113% year on year, according to Lyst’s Year in Fashion Report that year.

As for Jools' pretty charm necklace, Liars and Lovers coin pendant in gold is currently available on ASOS for just £5, making it the perfect way to make a casual outfit like Jools' pop.

