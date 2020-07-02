We're in love with Christine Lampard's bargain Zara dress – and just wait 'til you see the price The Loose Women star looked lovely

We're officially stealing everything in Christine Lampard's wardrobe this summer! The star once again proved to be the undisputed style queen of Loose Women on Wednesday when she donned a pretty Zara frock that looked so much more expensive than it really is.

The baby blue dress stood out on screen as she filmed socially-distanced scenes at the ITV studios alongside Nadia Sawalha and Jane Moore. The presenter, 41 – who raises baby Patricia, 21 months, with husband Frank Lampard – accessorised with her favourite pendant necklace and wore her glossy brunette hair down in loose waves. Gorgeous!

Christine always impresses us with her Loose Women style

The voluminous Zara frock reminds us of this hot pink H&M number Vogue Williams wore last week – could it be the new dress of the summer? All we know is that we need it for all our upcoming staycation!

The vibrant midi dress is made of a linen blend and features a flatting V-neckline, as well as fashionable puff sleeves falling just below the elbow. You'll have to act quickly as it's just been reduced from £49.99 down to just £29.99 – almost half price! What a steal.

Voluminous Rustic Dress, £29.99, Zara

Elsewhere on Loose Women, Christine confessed that life in lockdown has been difficult – particularly the effect it has had on daughter Patricia. She confessed the little girl has become "very clingy" due to the increasing amount of time they have spent at home amid the coronavirus pandemic.

"My little one is very clingy and has zero interest in socialising at all," she explained whilst discussing whether lockdown has brought parents closer to their children.

"I have been her world," she added. "In a great way, daddy has as well. We did have that nice period of her getting to know him and now he's back at work."

