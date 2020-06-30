Amanda Holden's summer wardrobe has taken a surprising turn The Britain's Got Talent star looked flawless

Who knew secretary chic looked so good? Amanda Holden certainly did! The Britain's Got Talent judge sent fans into meltdown on Tuesday when she turned up for work at Heart Radio in a gorgeous cream-coloured Maje co-ord that gave off serious secretary vibes.

Fans loved the skirt and top two-piece, with many taking to the comment section of Amanda's flawless post to say so. "Totally stunning," wrote one, with another adding: "Amazing."

Amanda showed off the look on Instagram

Dozens more left fire emojis, while Strictly star Ashley Roberts hilariously noted: "Secretary realness."

Close-fitting knit skirt, £111, Maje

Amanda was wearing the Close-fitting Knit Skirt, £111, paired with the Ribbed Polo Sweater, £111.3, both from Maje.

Ribbed Polo Sweater, £111.3, Maje

The knit skirt is punctuated by six mirrored buttons that unfasten and features stand-out ecru piping on the waistband. As for the polo, it features the same piping, three mirrored buttons and is underpinned by its chic collar.

What's more, the versatile top can pep up any casual look, working wonders on top of a pair of jeans.

It isn't the first time this week Amanda has turned heads with her enviable style. On Monday, it was the star's incredible sleepwear that got her fans talking.

Taking to Instagram to share a snap of herself and her oldest daughter Lexi, 14, enjoying a pamper evening, doting mum Amanda showed off her spectacular jammies from Queens Park Sleepwear.

Donning the Tai Short Set which features bright patterned colours, gold buttons and dreamy silk texture, Amanda looked every inch the sleepwear starlet.

The Tai Short set can now be pre-ordered online for £44.99.

As for Lexi, the teenager opted for the black and gold Kendall Short Set, also available to pre-order for £44.99.

