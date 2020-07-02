Holly Willoughby's fan-favourite new dress features this hidden detail The This Morning star's frock might surprise you…

For Thursday's edition of This Morning, Holly Willoughby donned a gorgeous maroon dotted dress – and while it's clearly a wardrobe staple, there's another detail you might not have noticed at first glance...

Those sweet pink spots are actually clouds!

That's right, Holly's timeless Kate Spade frock – called the Cloud Dot Shirtdress, priced at £295 – actually features miniature fluffy clouds in place of normal polka dots, making it all the more interesting.

Smattered with tiny little powder pink clouds, Holly's dress is billed as being "just as lightweight and breezy as a cloud", so it's not going to leave you feeling stuffy this summer.

Holly wore the dress on Thursday

The piece also boasts an adjustable belt at the back, meaning it can be altered to suit all sorts of body shapes.

It's not the first time this week that TV star Holly has opted for a fun and playful print.

Cloud Dot Shirtdress, £295, Kate Spade

On Tuesday, the doting mum presented This Morning in a one-of-a-kind Coco Fennell dress that was covered in bright red roses.

And on Tuesday, too, it was all about florals for Holly. Sporting a floral rainbow skirt paired with a ruffled white blouse, both from & Other Stories, the presenter looked every inch the fashionista.

Although Holly's stunning skirt is sadly unavailable to buy, her beautiful blouse is still in stock – but we predict a sell-out! The 'Ruffle Collar Silk Shirt' costs £95 and is starting to fly off the virtual shelves.

With flattering puff sleeves and that romantic neckline, the premium top looks beautiful tucked into floaty midi skirts like Holly's, but can easily be styled with laidback jeans, too.

While she's known for her fun rainbow style these days, the This Morning host has previously admitted that she used to be afraid of colour – and credits her stylist Angie Smith with helping her push her fashion limits more.

She said in 2018: "Angie has helped me step out of my comfort zone a million times and given me the confident to be a bit braver with stuff."

