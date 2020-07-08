Amanda Holden strikes a pose in the most gorgeous silk slip skirt Those rainbow colours are gorgeous…

Amanda Holden has wowed us with another ultra-chic outfit at the Heart Radio studios! For Tuesday's look, the star looked beautiful in a floral slip skirt from one of her favourite brands, Wyse London. Made in luxurious silk, the £160 midi is surely a prized possession in Amanda's wardrobe – and we love that statement green and red waist band! She teamed the skirt with a simple T-shirt from Lavender Hill Clothing, which is one of the Duchess of Sussex's favourite British brands.

MORE: Victoria Beckham's plunging wedding anniversary outfit totally surprised us

Amanda looked gorgeous in her floral slip skirt

Sharing a gorgeous snap of her outfit on Instagram as usual, Amanda simply wrote: "#morning @thisisheart @wyse @lavenderhillclothing," alongside a heart emoji. She was later pictured leaving the Heart Radio studios, smiling happily in her summery get-up and showing off a pair of bold green strappy heels. She added a denim jacket, too.

Loading the player...



WATCH: Amanda Holden's style file

Fans were quick to send their compliments to Amanda on her latest fashion picks. "As usual, Princess Amanda!" one joked, while another added: "Oh wow, you look so comfy and cosy in today’s outfit. Cute too!"

On Wednesday morning, Good Morning Britain presenter Kate Garraway revealed that Amanda had reached out to her to send her support while her husband Derek Draper has been seriously ill in hospital.

MORE: Lorraine Kelly sends fans wild with her adorable zebra print dress - and it's only £29.99

Duchess Meghan is also a fan of Lavender Hill Clothing T-shirts

"Amanda Holden, she texted me on Sunday, I felt so low," she shared. "I read a text and I couldn't even text back, I'm sorry Amanda, she texted just saying, 'I'm thinking of you, you're doing amazing', just reading that is incredible."

Amanda recently reached out to Kate Garraway to send her support

The Britain's Got Talent judge has certainly been promoting positivity and kindness during the lockdown, lending her voice to small businesses and charities – and releasing her single Over The Rainbow for NHS Charities Together.

Her hilarious videos have been keeping fans entertained, too – who can forget her brilliant makeup tutorial with daughter Lexi? We're still laughing…