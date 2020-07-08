Victoria Beckham's plunging wedding anniversary outfit totally surprised us It looks like the pair enjoyed two different celebrations…

Victoria and David Beckham celebrated their 21st wedding anniversary on Saturday, and no doubt they enjoyed the special time together with their family. True to form, fashion designer Victoria made sure to dress up for the occasion - though in a new snap she shared on Instagram, we were surprised to see she also rocked a more casual outfit. In the sweet photo of the couple at the dinner table, she appeared to be wearing a zip-up black jacket, which she had styled in a deep V-neck.

Victoria looked chic as ever for the couple's anniversary dinner

It's thought that the couple also enjoyed a romantic dinner on Friday night, since Victoria shared a short video of herself dressed up to the nines in a white plunging gown from her own clothing collection.

WATCH: David shares rare wedding footage to mark anniversary

The beautiful ruffled dress features long voluminous sleeves and a flowing skirt, as well as another deep neckline - we bet David was blown away!

Victoria and David shared adoring tributes to each other over the weekend to mark their 21st year of marriage. The former Spice Girl adorably wrote on Instagram: "Happy Anniversary @davidbeckham. I can't believe it has been 21 years since we said 'I do'. Four children, four dogs, so much laughter and I love you more each day."

Victoria snapped herself in a beautiful white gown on Friday evening

David sweetly shared some rare footage of the couple's first dance at their wedding in his romantic message, with a montage of other moments set to the Spice Girls' 'Say You'll Be There'. How sweet is that?

"Well about 23 years ago I was sat in a room with Gary Neville and the Spice Girls were on the TV and I turned around to him and said 'ohhhh I like that one in the little black catsuit'. Who would have thought that all these years later we are celebrating 21 years of marriage and have 4 of the most beautiful and perfect kids… Thank you & Happy Anniversary I Love You."

