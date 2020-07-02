Amanda Holden nails casual-chic with eye-popping blouse The Britain's Got Talent star is a style queen

Amanda Holden is known for her enviably glamourous looks, but that all changed on Thursday when the Britain's Got Talent star arrived to work at Heart Radio in what might be her most casual look yet – can you believe how glam the star can make a pair of jeans look?

Wearing a whimsical heart-peppered blouse by Anne-Louise Boutique, the star paired her bow-tied shirt with a pair of pared-down ripped jeans and heeled sandals, taking the look from casual-cool to boardroom-ready.

Amanda's pretty Anne-Louise shirt is called the Royal Heart Blouse, and is available to buy for £53.

Amanda rocked the more casual look

Featuring a pussy bow neck and little white heart prints, the blue blouse pairs perfectly with denim, but would look just as fab above a mini-skirt or smarter trousers.

Royal Heart Blouse, £53, Anne-Louise

The mother-of-two's more relaxed look is a far cry from the outfit she wore to work on Wednesday: a floaty silk polka dot dress that looked fresh off the runway.

Available in sizes eight to 18, Amanda's wrap dress ties at the waist and falls into elegant ruffles. Also featuring chic balloon sleeves and of course a stand-out polka dot pattern, you probably won't find us wearing anything else all summer long.

Needless to say, fans quickly fell in love with the shin-grazing dress, and rushed to the comment section of Amanda's post to let her know just how much they loved her look.

"That dress! Stunning as always," noted one. "You look amazing in that dress," gushed another.

In her Instagram post, Amanda tagged London-based retailer Silk Fred, which we'd highly recommend bookmarking.

The incredible online retail space strives to connect shoppers with stylish independent brands, the likes of which you simply won't find on the highstreet.

