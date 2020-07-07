Amanda Holden's flirty, frilly dress has totally brightened our day

Amanda Holden has stepped out in another gorgeous outfit for her Tuesday morning at the Heart Radio studios – and we love those pretty frill details! As usual, the star shared a snap of her dress on her Instagram Story, and no doubt she's been flooded with compliments on the look. Her latest choice is a silky midaxi dress from one of her favourite retailers, Anne Louise Boutique, which is available from Silk Fred.

MORE: Amanda Holden looks unrecognisable with red hair in stunning throwback photo

Amanda looked gorgeous in her scalloped frill dress

The pretty frock is recommended by the brand for 'weddings, barbeques or cocktails with friends', and we'd have to agree! With a gorgeous heart print on the satiny fabric, a scalloped high neckline and dramatic shoulders, we can see why Amanda and her stylist Karl Willett love it.

Loading the player...



WATCH: Amanda Holden's style file

The star also shared an adorable video with her Heart Radio co-stars Ashley Roberts and Jamie Theakston, with Jamie attempting a high kick on the office floor. Amanda joked in the caption: "#morning - @jamietheakston not quite got the stretch of @victoriabeckham but getting there…"

TAKE OUR QUIZ! Who's your summer style muse?

Pussycat Doll Ashley looked equally as gorgeous in her River Island denim co-ord, too. The skirt and jacket feature statement gold buttons and a bleached patchwork style, though only the skirt is available to buy - in the sale at just £13.

MORE: We can't believe Ferne McCann's denim shorts were £14 from Asda

Amanda and Ashley are close friends and often have fun twinning with their office outfits – and Amanda even named one of the jackets in her new Fenn Wright Manson dress after her co-presenter.

She says of the blazer: "I work with Ashley every day. She's sassy and fun, and her fashion sense is sometimes quirky, sometimes smart, and sexy – and this cute little jacket is something I know she'd put her own twist on."

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.