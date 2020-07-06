Amanda Holden's girly gingham dress isn't quite what it seems And we're in love with it…

Amanda Holden wowed fans with another gorgeous outfit on Monday morning, as she headed to work at Heart Radio wearing a beautiful gingham outfit from popular British brand Tabitha Webb. The pink frock certainly looked elegant with Amanda's nude strappy heels and matching Fendi bag, but all wasn't as it first seemed – as the gorgeous ensemble is in fact a chic co-ord from the cult brand. Even better!

Amanda looked gorgeous in gingham on Monday

Amanda wore the 'Iris' skirt, £200, and the 'Everland' shirt, £295, which is currently only available via pre-order. And while the pair look picture perfect together, each can equally be worn separately with jeans, T-shirts or camisoles – genius.

The star has been providing plenty of fashion inspiration throughout the coronavirus lockdown, turning up to present the Heart Radio breakfast show each week day in a glamorous outfit.

'Iris' skirt, £200, and 'Everland' shirt, £295, Tabitha Webb

On Friday, she wore a gorgeous satiny animal-print midi dress at the Global studios, before heading home for some socially-distant drinks with some of her pals. Posting a photo from a beautifully manicured garden, she wrote: "Socially distanced last day of 'term' drinks."

And despite being apart from her friends for a long time during lockdown, Amanda recently admitted that the "new normal" has had a great impact on her marriage to Chris Hughes.

Loading the player...



WATCH: Amanda Holden's style file

"This whole thing has been great for my marriage," she recently told The Sun. "I know people are talking about it causing spikes in baby-making and divorce rates, but for us it has been brilliant. I'm too old for more babies but our relationship is stronger than ever. It's all about the lockdown loving."