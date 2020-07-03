Amanda Holden's silky leopard print dress is giving us that Friday feeling This outfit is gorgeous!

Amanda Holden has finished off a week of super-stylish outfits with another gorgeous dress – and this time, it's a silky leopard print number from one of her favourite brands, Wyse London. The star posted a video showing off her usual strut in the Heart Radio offices, teaming her dress with a bold red manicure and a pair of black strappy heels. She tagged her loyal styling team Karl Willett and Adele Pentland, too.

Amanda wore a gorgeous animal print dress

Amanda's Friday choice is perfect for taking her straight from work to her favourite at-home cocktail hour, so we're not surprised she loves it so much! The 'Aimee' dress is actually part of a sneak peek from the brand's new collection – and is only available via pre-order at the moment.

WATCH: Amanda Holden's style file

The Britain's Got Talent judge enjoyed an emotional reunion with her four best star pals on Thursday evening, telling fans she couldn't hold back her tears when she saw Lisa Faulkner, Angela Griffin and Tamzin Outhwaite after spending months apart.

Amanda was reunited with her close friends on Thursday

Sharing a snap of their socially-distanced walk, she said: "Omg. I literally cried when I saw these #girls in the flesh for the first time since #lockdown - a socially distanced walk this morning. SOOO WONDERFUL to be with them."

For her walk in the rain, Amanda added a cool khaki jacket to the blouse and jeans that she'd worn to present the Heart Radio breakfast show earlier that morning.

Rocking a blouse and jeans

The pretty heart-print shirt came from Anne Louise Boutique, which she teamed with distressed denim and a pair of bold red heels – though she changed into white trainers for her walk with the girls.

Which was your favourite Amanda look of the week? We're spoilt for choice…