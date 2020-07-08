Susanna Reid channels Kate Middleton in gorgeous yellow dress – and it's on sale The GMB star took style inspiration from the Duchess of Cambridge

First, she visited the Duchess of Cambridge's hairdresser, and now, Susanna Reid appears to have taken style inspiration from the royal too!

The Good Morning Britain star looked summer-ready on Tuesday in a beautiful yellow pencil dress, which gave us major Kate vibes considering she wore a very similar frock to watch the men's final at Wimbledon in 2018.

While Kate's number was by Dolce & Gabbana with a hefty price tag of £1,150, Susanna opted for a much more affordable version from the high street – and it's even in the sale.

The 'Rebecca Yellow V Neck Crepe Shift Dress' by L.K.Bennett is reduced from £225 to £157 and is available in sizes 6 – 18. We predict a sell-out.

V Neck Crepe Shift Dress, £157, L.K.Bennett

Kate's designer frock featured voluminous cape sleeves, a square neckline and a tailored shape which skimmed over her super-slim frame - while Susanna's has a V-neck front, pleated shoulders, short sleeves, and the same sleek shape falling just above the knee. And they're both in a stunning shade of yellow. You will certainly stand out from the crowd if you snap it up for yourself!

Kate Middleton wore a Dolce & Gabbana dress to Wimbledon in 2018

Susanna may have chosen a similar frock to experience the full 'Kate effect' after visiting the Duchess' hairdresser, Richard Ward, over the weekend. The presenter shared a picture with GMB viewers on Monday morning, showing her sitting in the hairdressing chair with her new 'do and wearing a mask. Next to her is Richard, who is smiling whilst wearing a protective visor.

Famed hairdresser Richard was part of the team that created Kate's royal wedding hair – the 'demi chignon'. The Duchess' hair was styled in an up-do, which combined a classic bridal look with a regal, couture finish. According to Richard's website, "the focus of the style was Catherine’s unique and individual halo style tiara, set just back from the hairline, which determined the finished look."

