Emma Bunton wows in Kate Middleton's favourite royal fashion trend

Emma Bunton is a very busy gal right now.The mother-of-two is not only gearing up for the Spice Girls reunion tour this summer, but also has been relaunching her solo career - and quite frankly, she is looking better than ever! The blonde beauty - also known as Baby Spice - was snapped leaving the The Zoe Ball Breakfast show on Thursday in the cutest mini dress by Maderson London, which had white lace detail running from the hem to the waist. She teamed the frock with towering pink platform high heels, a black bag by Celine and the cutest black headband which was studded with gold embellishments.

Emma looked incredible in her fancy headband

Maybe the blonde beauty is taking style tips from the Duchess of Cambridge? Kate loves a hair accessory or two - particularly headbands. Her most memorable headband to date had to be the cream delight she wore during the christening of little Prince Louis in July 2018.

The Duchess of Cambridge is a big fan of the headband

The wife of Prince William wore a bespoke creation by Jane Taylor, known as the Cassandra. It featured a thick platform and had striking appliqué flowers stitched on the top – giving her the perfect crowning glory.

Princess Beatrice at the MET Gala 2018, rocking her set of sparkly headbands

Then, in September when she attended her good friend Sophie Carter's nuptials, she teamed her blue Catherine Walker Coat dress with a floral headband style crown too.

And it isn't just the mother-of-three that is head first for headbands. Princess Beatrice loves a headband so much that she even wore five at once!

The eldest daughter of Prince Andrew wore her most directional outfit yet as she lit up the red carpet at the MET Gala in 2018, and topped off her deep purple Alberta Ferretti dress with a selection of bedazzled headbands which gave the illusion of a crown.

