Carole Middleton was pictured making a generous gesture to her local hospital on Saturday, sharing a sweet photo as she packed goody bags into her car to deliver to the children's wards. Posting an image on her company's Instagram page, Carole wrote: "Happy to help @nhsheroes with some toys for the children's ward." We have no doubt daughter Kate - who has also been working to support the NHS - was very proud of her mum, and we even noticed that the pair share a similar fashion eye!

Carole looked lovely in her Jaeger dress and espadrilles

Carole looked ultra-chic in her blue and white shirt dress - which is a past-season buy from Jaeger - teamed with her woven espadrilles. Of course, Kate also loves to wear summery wedges like her mum - she often chooses her chic Castañer wedges for warm weather engagements. The Duchess of Sussex also has a pair!

Kate wearing her beloved Castañer wedges, £115

Carole's spring frock isn't unlike the geometric Diane Von Furstenberg dress Kate wore during 2014 royal visit to Australia, either! The Duchess also teamed this look with wedges, though back then it was her Stuart Weitzman cork heels that she favoured.

Kate's wrap dress is similar to Carole's!

This isn't the first time we've noted the similarities between Kate and her mum - on Mother's Day, the royal shared a beautiful picture of Carole holding a baby Kate, and the pair look so similar! The sweet caption read: "To mothers new and old and families spending today together and apart – we are thinking of you all at this difficult time."

While the royal family is no longer taking part in public engagements amid the coronavirus crisis, we've still had plenty of chances to admire Kate's wardrobe during this time. On Thursday, she appeared with Prince William and their children to clap for NHS carers on the BBC's Big Night In show, wearing another gorgeous Ghost dress. On Saturday, the brand announced that all proceeds from the sell-out midi will go to NHS charities.

