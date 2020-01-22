Ashley Roberts twins with Kate Middleton in a leopard print skirt from New Look

It's official, leopard print is the go-to pattern this week! Following Lorraine Kelly's unusual blue animal print dress earlier this week, Ashley Roberts has continued the wild theme by stepped out in a gorgeous leopard print midi skirt on Wednesday morning. As she joined Amanda Holden on Heart Radio, the 38-year-old wore a gorgeous pleated New Look skirt, which is a bargain at just £25.99, alongside a chunky cream knit and white trainers from Gucci.

The former Pussycat Doll may have more in common with the royal ladies than we first thought, as the Duchess of Cambridge was pictured in a very similar skirt today - and both ladies styled it in the same way! As she attended a baby sensory session at Ely and Careau Children's Centre in Cardiff, Kate wore a black roll neck jumper tucked into a brown pleated leopard print skirt. Opting for a more dressed-up style, the wife of Prince William added high heel boots instead of trainers and finished off her look with a camel coat by Massimo Dutti.

MORE: The Countess of Wessex wears funky white jeans in Sierra Leone

SEE: How similar Kate's outfit is as she visits Cardiff

Both Ashley and Kate are clearly huge fans of the high-street, as Kate's skirt was even more of a bargain buy than radio presenter's New Look skirt, costing just £9.99 from Zara. While the Zara one is unfortunately already sold out, fans of the style now know of the perfect alternative thanks to Ashley. The similarities between the two outfits are spooky, but you know what they say: great minds think alike!

Leopard print skirt, £25.99, New Look

BUY NOW

For her beauty look, Ashley chose a subtle daytime palet that consisted of gold eyes, bronzed cheeks and nude lips and pulled her blonde hair away from her face with a few curled strands framing her face.

Outside of work, she appears to be happier than ever with Strictly boyfriend Giovanni Pernice. The pair met on the dancing competition in 2018 and the pro dancer recently thanked Ashley for the gorgeous signet ring she gifted him for their first anniversary. Delighted with the present, Giovanni gushed: "Thanks baby @iamashleyroberts. For my anniversary present. Love you!".

READ: Victoria Beckham's black leather jacket is just like her Spice Girls one

This article contains affiliate links, which means HELLO! may earn a small commission if a reader clicks through and makes a purchase. More information.