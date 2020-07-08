Jane Moore always looks super chic and Wednesday's edition of Loose Women was no different. While we love seeing her rock a power suit, this time around she wore the most figure-flattering jumpsuit we've ever seen!

But the best bit about said jumpsuit – it's just £20 in the M&S sale. The dark floral-print is perfect for all seasons and thanks to the elasticated shirred waist, it's super flattering around the middle – perfect for when you've overindulged during lockdown… who hasn't?

Ditsy Floral Waisted Jumpsuit, £20, Marks and Spencer

It's also won rave reviews online, with one happy customer writing: "This is the first jumpsuit I have bought and I haven't been disappointed. It fits really well, the elasticated waist is very comfortable and accentuates my waist. It looks very classy."

Sadly, the jumpsuit has proved so popular, there's only a small number of sizes left in stock, so if you want one, you'd better hurry. It is worth checking in your local M&S store though and keeping an eye out in case it comes back in stock online.

Dione Ditsy Floral Cropped Jumpsuit, £70, John Lewis

The bargain British retailer is popular with plenty of other on-screen stars, too – Holly Willoughby is one of their most loyal fans, though the Duchesses of Cambridge and Sussex are arguably the most famous. Kate recently chose a pretty summer dress for a virtual appearance from her country home of Anmer Hall.

If you can't get your hands on Jane's chosen jumpsuit, John Lewis has an almost identical version available in sizes 8 – 22. Sharing the same navy and floral pattern, the 'Monsoon Dione Ditsy Floral Cropped Jumpsuit' also features a V neckline, a notch collar, wide-cut leg and matching D-ring waist belt to flatter you in all the right places.

While it's a little pricier at £70, it's a style that you can wear again and again, so it's a great investment piece.

