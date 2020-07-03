Jane Moore just recreated Kate Middleton's power pose in a pink suit - and it's a Topshop sale bargain Fans are in love with this outfit!

Wow! How gorgeous did Jane Moore look on Thursday's Loose Women? The star was clearly just as in love with her outfit as we are, since she took to Instagram to strike a powerful pose in her trouser suit and share all the details. "Today's @loosewomen outfit is a powder pink blazer suit from @topshop and @officeshoes," she wrote. Unsurprisingly, the presenter and journalist received plenty of praise from her fans, who all thought she looked incredible in her two-piece look.

Jane looked gorgeous in her Topshop suit

"Looking smart classy and beautiful as always Jane," one wrote, while another added: "Wow! Missed this earlier, power dresser!" "Great suit, great colour!" a further follower said.

Kate Middleton wore a similar suit for her visit to an NHS 111 centre

We couldn't help but notice that Jane's new suit is remarkably similar to the M&S style that the Duchess of Cambridge wore for an NHS engagement at the beginning of the coronavirus crisis – and even better, Jane's Topshop pick is currently in the brand's sale.

Rose Pink Peg Suit Trousers, £23.20, Topshop

You can snap up the rosy pink trousers for £23.20 – though sadly, it looks like the matching jacket has already sold out. We reckon Jane's trews would look lovely with a simple tee tucked in, however.

The star never fails to wow us with her Loose looks, and on Wednesday she also stunned viewers in a beautiful floral frock from Monsoon.

WATCH: Loose Women stylists reveal their secrets

All of the show's panelists are dressed by styling duo Bertie Bowen and Gemma Shanley – known as 'Mothershoppers' on Instagram – often showcasing high street buys from the likes of Marks & Spencer, Zara, ASOS and River Island.

And did you spot Christine Lampard's gorgeous Zara dress on Wednesday's show? The beautiful blue frock cost just £29.99 in the sale, and unsurprisingly fans are completely in love with it. The Loose Women ladies have got just as much fashion influence as the likes of This Morning's Holly Willoughby, that's for sure…

