While many of us are counting the days until we can see our hairdressers again, Jane Moore is still making her lockdown hair look good, as she proved at the weekend. The Loose Women panellist took to Instagram on Saturday to share a photo that showed her blonde hair styled into a different look than her usual bob – and her fans loved it!

The snap showed Jane in a restaurant, with a bowl of soup in front of her and a glass of white wine in her hand. She wore a simple but chic white shirt and black blazer, and her hair was pulled back into an elegant ponytail with a long fringe.

The broadcaster and journalist added a caption which shared her delight at lockdown measures being eased, which read: "Four months ago, eating out would have been something I took for granted. Today, it feels so wonderful to be ordering lunch and, at the same time, helping the ravaged hospitality industry to get back on its feet, one customer at a time.

"Earlier today, I walked the dog and went past a playground full of children thrilled to be back on the swings. Slowly, it feels as if life is returning to normal and, if we all practise social distancing and take care to keep on protecting the most vulnerable, then hopefully the country will get back on its feet. Cheers everyone! #cafecolbert #chelsea #lunch #onionsoup."

Jane showed off her new look on Instagram

The 58-year-old's followers were quick to encourage her outing and gushed over how lovely she looked, with one commenting: "Jane that is so beautiful and emotional. You look beautiful and so radiant." Others added: "You look lovely Jane," "As usual Jane you look amazing," And: "You look lovely as always, hair really suits you."

Another, meanwhile, was more curious about the presenter's alcohol consumption, teasing, "Enjoy. But how many wines???" Jane responded simply: "2!" Stylish and restrained…

