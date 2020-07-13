Lisa Faulkner has been wearing some beautiful clothes during lockdown, and fans have particularly liked her pieces from independent boutique, Through the Trees. The Celebrity MasterChef winner had received a lot of messages from her followers on Instagram asking her about the clothes and how they can order them, and during her correspondence, the former EastEnders star has been assuming that the owner was a woman – when in fact the shop is owned by a man called Nick. Addressing the confusion, Lisa shared a video, telling her fans: "Just a quick one, very funny thing. Well I'm quite mortified actually."

VIDEO: Lisa Faulkner celebrates exciting family news during lockdown

She continued: "You know Through the Trees boutique, I was messaging this person saying 'Thanks so much, can I order the dress?' Then they sent me the dungarees. And for some reason I thought it was a woman. And I was saying to you all, 'Bear with, she's going to get back to you.' And then he sent me a DM saying 'Just wanted to let you know, I'm a man.' So that's dreadful that I just assumed. So sorry Nick, the dresses are on the way."

Lisa Faulkner apologised after assuming that Through the Trees boutique owner was a woman

Through the Trees have some beautiful dresses for sale and have been inundated with messages from people wanting to purchase them after Lisa shared a photo of herself wearing a summer-ready maxi dress last week.

The East Dulwich store's owner has asked for people to reserve the dress Lisa was modelling by contacting them on their Instagram page.

The star modelled a gorgeous summer dress from Through the Trees which is now in-demand

On Sunday, Through the Trees posted on their Facebook page, writing: "Hi guys, sorry for the delay in getting back.... we have been inundated....please bear with us...the main way of buying is through Instagram but you can purchase through here....I'll get back to all private messages and process your orders...the Faulkner dress is on pre order and will come in in 10 days....we require a £10 deposit to secure the item and that's through PayPal.. please direct message me on here or Instagram."

According to the brand's Facebook page, Through The Trees is "an exclusive and independent women's clothing boutique, for the cool and the fashion-conscious".

