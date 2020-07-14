Fans are obsessed with Ruth Langsford's bold red dress – and we can see why The This Morning star looked fabulous!

Ruth Langsford took over This Morning hosting duties with a bang on Monday, when she wore a show-stopping, bright red floral dress from Jolie Moi, which she paired with some purple Kurt Geiger heels.

MORE: Ruth Langsford gives her garden a stunning makeover during lockdown – take a look inside

Fans were obsessed with the presenter's frock, and it's easy to see why.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Ruth Langsford gives a tour of her incredible garden

"Beautiful dress!" wrote one, with a second adding: "Beautiful Ruth. Love it. [You] so suit the colours." A third gushed: "You and the dress look lovely."

MORE: Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford share excitement ahead of This Morning

Ruth's dress was stunning!

MORE: Ruth Langsford and Eamonn Holmes' This Morning lunchbox is unbelievable - see inside

The doting mum's dress is currently available to shop at John Lewis for £65, down from £89.

With a cross-over neckline and folded pleats, the vibrant floral pattern is sure to make your summer wardrobe pop.

Jolie Moi Floral Print Mesh Maxi Dress, £65, Jolie Moi

BUY NOW

What's more, it will look just as fierce paired with a pair of white trainers, making it perfect for picnics and smart dinners alike.

Ruth and her husband Eamonn Holmes are currently filling in for Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield on This Morning, as they enjoy a six-week summer holiday.

Eamonn is certainly excited about the switch-up, sharing a hilarious Instagram post on Monday in which he told his followers how "happy" he is.

Posting a hilarious picture of a couple skinny dipping in a river, the 60-year-old joked: "Ruth and I are so happy to be taking the plunge on This Morning for the next seven weeks that we wanted to end our week holiday refreshed and with something to remember!

"See you in the morning folks - I hope," he added. Upon seeing the hilarious post, Ruth replied with a series of laughing face emojis. Ore Oduba remarked: "Love the summer uniform, meet you in the locker room."

There will also be some special guest presenters over summer.

On Friday 17 and 24 July, This Morning fashion expert Rochelle Humes and Strictly's Ore Oduba will be joining forces to present the show, with Rochelle and X Factor's Dermot O'Leary presenting on 31 July and into August.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.