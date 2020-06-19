Ruth Langsford's silky Marks and Spencer blouse is SO flattering She wowed This Morning fans with her outfit

Ruth Langsford looked beautiful on Friday's This Morning, didn't she? The star rocked a silky blouse from one of her favourite brands, Marks and Spencer, with a figure-hugging pencil skirt from Karen Millen - and we're not surprised that fans have fallen in love with the look. Sharing her outfit on Instagram, Ruth wrote: "Today's outfit on @thismorning… Blouse Autograph @marksandspencer, skirt @karen_millen, shoes @kurtgeiger."

Ruth wore a leaf-print shirt from M&S

Luckily, Ruth's M&S pick is still available to buy, but we predict a sell-out! Her choice is the 'Satin Leaf Print Long Sleeve Shirt', £39.50, from the brand's popular Autograph collection. The statement shirt is winning rave reviews from shoppers, and would look just as lovely with jeans as with a fitted skirt like Ruth's.

Satin Leaf Print Long Sleeve Shirt, £39.50, Marks & Spencer

The presenter's star pals were quick to compliment her on-screen outfit, just like the show's viewers! "Suits you madam," Ruth's Loose Women co-star Denise Welch wrote, while Lucy Alexander added: "Always loved you in pencil skirts." Meanwhile another fan added: "Beautiful colour blouse, really suits you Ruth." We have to agree!



Ruth showcased her outfit on Instagram

Sadly, the star's waist-cinching pencil skirt has sold out at Karen Millen, but there is a very similar version available in the sale. The 'Ponte Belted Pencil Skirt' is reduced from £85 down to £51 - tempted?

Aside from her in-demand This Morning outfit, Ruth of course has her own range with QVC - and often keeps fans updated with new launches and her favourite pieces. But on Wednesday, she had to apologise after she accidentally credited a new dress as a maxi rather than a midi length.

Replying to a follower, she wrote: "I'm SO sorry Emma… you're right, it's not a maxi it's a midi dress. I have amended the text… thank you for pointing that out! However, I do have a maxi dress in my range in Tall length x."

