Fiona Ward
Ruth Langsford looked gorgeous in a chic Marks and Spencer blouse on Friday's This Morning! See and shop her outfit
Ruth Langsford looked beautiful on Friday's This Morning, didn't she? The star rocked a silky blouse from one of her favourite brands, Marks and Spencer, with a figure-hugging pencil skirt from Karen Millen - and we're not surprised that fans have fallen in love with the look. Sharing her outfit on Instagram, Ruth wrote: "Today's outfit on @thismorning… Blouse Autograph @marksandspencer, skirt @karen_millen, shoes @kurtgeiger."
MORE: Ruth Langsford makes brave decision ahead of This Morning
Ruth wore a leaf-print shirt from M&S
Luckily, Ruth's M&S pick is still available to buy, but we predict a sell-out! Her choice is the 'Satin Leaf Print Long Sleeve Shirt', £39.50, from the brand's popular Autograph collection. The statement shirt is winning rave reviews from shoppers, and would look just as lovely with jeans as with a fitted skirt like Ruth's.
Satin Leaf Print Long Sleeve Shirt, £39.50, Marks & Spencer
The presenter's star pals were quick to compliment her on-screen outfit, just like the show's viewers! "Suits you madam," Ruth's Loose Women co-star Denise Welch wrote, while Lucy Alexander added: "Always loved you in pencil skirts." Meanwhile another fan added: "Beautiful colour blouse, really suits you Ruth." We have to agree!
Ruth showcased her outfit on Instagram
MORE: Amanda Holden wore her most extravagant outfit to date – and we're in love
Sadly, the star's waist-cinching pencil skirt has sold out at Karen Millen, but there is a very similar version available in the sale. The 'Ponte Belted Pencil Skirt' is reduced from £85 down to £51 - tempted?
WATCH: Ruth shows off her favourite denim jacket
Aside from her in-demand This Morning outfit, Ruth of course has her own range with QVC - and often keeps fans updated with new launches and her favourite pieces. But on Wednesday, she had to apologise after she accidentally credited a new dress as a maxi rather than a midi length.
Replying to a follower, she wrote: "I'm SO sorry Emma… you're right, it's not a maxi it's a midi dress. I have amended the text… thank you for pointing that out! However, I do have a maxi dress in my range in Tall length x."
This article contains affiliate links, which means HELLO! may earn a small commission if a reader clicks through and makes a purchase. More information.