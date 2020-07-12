Ruth Langsford gives her garden a stunning makeover during lockdown – take a look inside The Loose Women star lives in Surrey with husband Eamonn Holmes and their teenage son Jack

Ruth Langsford got to work over the weekend as she helped transform her garden – and the results certainly paid off! After a visit to the garden centre to purchase some flowers, the Loose Women star got to work arranging them around the border of the grass. The star took to Instagram to share a video of her handiwork and explained that she had started working on the area of her garden last year with her mum Joan prior to the lockdown. The mother-of-one will no doubt be looking forward to showing her mum what the outside space now looks like too.

VIDEO: Ruth Langsford shows off her stunning garden makeover

This isn't the first time that Ruth or husband Eamonn Holmes have given a look inside the garden at their home in Surrey. During the recent heatwave, the couple photographed one another enjoying the weather on their beautiful furniture. They have two grey button-back Chesterfield sofas with lime green cushions, and a white coffee table with a glass top in the middle. The tall stand behind the sofa suggests that the area sits beneath a parasol or shelter of some kind.

The Loose Women star has a lovely flower collection

Eamonn also gave a glimpse of a pergola in the background of a video he posted on Father's Day. He sat by the glass doors leading out onto the outdoor space, where there is a terraced area and two brown rattan sun loungers.

Ruth and Eamonn Holmes' garden has a lot of features

The celebrity couple live in Surrey with their teenage son Jack, and their home is just as beautiful as their garden. Ruth and Eamonn's regal-inspired living room features on Celebrity Gogglebox, and has a purple colour-theme, as well as mood lighting and a fireplace.

The property also has a second living room which has a white colour-theme, which often features in Ruth's Instagram posts. The home has six bedrooms, a spiral staircase and even a Manchester United-themed man cave for Eamonn filled with memorabilia from the football club, where he has been working during the coronavirus pandemic.

Ruth likes nothing more than being at home and last year the star opened up about her ideal day off while talking to HELLO!. She said: "I am very much a home bird and I don't get to spend as much time at home as I would like to because of work (which I love) so when I have some time off it's really spending time with family and being at home."

She added: "I love cooking, it's my hobby and I find it very relaxing. There will be times when I am making roast dinner and we have family coming around, while Jack and Eamonn are watching the football. So spending time with family and friends really, that time is very precious to me." Eamonn added: "I am a keen gardener, I am always in the garden weeding, mowing the lawn. I am always going to my lawn."

